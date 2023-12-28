Menu

Traffic

Magrath senior killed in Highway 3 crash west of Lethbridge

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 11:23 am
The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A Wednesday evening crash on Highway 3 near Coalhurst left a 78-year-old man dead.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 509 shortly after 6 p.m. after a crash involving an SUV and a semi.

The driver of the SUV, a 78-year-old man from Magrath, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the SUV at the time of the collision.

RCMP confirm the semi driver was not seriously injured.

According to RCMP officials, a preliminary investigation into the crash suggested that the semi driver was slowing to make a left hand turn when the trailing SUV crashed into the back of it.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

