Dump truck driver charged after pedestrian killed crossing street in Toronto

Toronto police say the driver of a dump truck that struck and killed a 53-year-old man in November has been charged.
Police said on Nov. 13 at around 10:35 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian-involved collision.
A dump truck was driving westbound on Eglinton Avenue toward Dufferin Street when it made a left turn, police said.
Police said a man was crossing at the intersection when he was struck by the dump truck.
The 53-year-old man was rushed to hospital, where he later died.
Police said in an update that 31-year-old Rohit Sharma from Brampton was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.
