Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dump truck driver charged after pedestrian killed crossing street in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 7:12 am
Police tape surrounding the scene near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street on Nov. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
Police tape surrounding the scene near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street on Nov. 13, 2023. Chris Dunseith / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say the driver of a dump truck that struck and killed a 53-year-old man in November has been charged.

Police said on Nov. 13 at around 10:35 a.m., officers responded to a pedestrian-involved collision.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A dump truck was driving westbound on Eglinton Avenue toward Dufferin Street when it made a left turn, police said.

Police said a man was crossing at the intersection when he was struck by the dump truck.

Trending Now

The 53-year-old man was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police said in an update that 31-year-old Rohit Sharma from Brampton was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices