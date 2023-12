See more sharing options

Staff members seized $452,502 in unauthorized items in the minimum and maximum-security units at Saskatchewan Penitentiary on Dec. 19.

According to the Government of Canada, staff seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, THC, tobacco and cellphones.

The institution is investigating.

The Correctional Services of Canada uses ion scanners and drug detection dogs to search buildings, inmates and visitors.