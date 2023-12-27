Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

45 years later, Toronto’s iconic Rosedale Diner set to close doors

By Ahmar Khan Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 5:16 pm
The owners of the Rosedale Dinner pose for a photo with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. View image in full screen
The owners of the Rosedale Dinner pose for a photo with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Supplied by Gil Filar
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After more than 45 years, the iconic Rosedale Diner, home to everything from Korean ribs to hummus and duck poutine, is shuttering its doors at the end of this year.

“We were not really much of a diner, we were our own type of cuisine, we cooked whatever we liked,” said Dubi Filar, one of the restaurant co-owners.

The restaurant was co-founded by Esti and Dubi Filar in 1978 after the couple had met a few years earlier and got married in 1977. Coincidentally, they met at a party, one to which neither were invited.

“He was in the kitchen cooking and I joined him,” said Esti.

Dubi admits that he knew shortly after seeing Esti that he would marry her. Then, a few years later, as the restaurant was ready, Esti’s brother recommended them to the owner and they started their business.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was still working in the bank while helping and Dubi was in the cook, that was where he was,” she said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Now, 45 years later, with their son Gil running the front of the house for service, the Filars are set to close shop after receiving an offer to buy the tiny, but quaint restaurant.

“The offer made sense. It decided for us,” said Esti, who admitted they had contemplated retiring for the past decade.

The restaurant became a local hit and was prominently featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, the Food Network show hosted by Guy Fieri.

More on Toronto

“It’s been a lot of fun. Working in the restaurant with her, it’s been fun,” said Dubi.

With the last service on Dec. 31, the restaurant will close for good at 4 p.m., followed by a private gathering to celebrate the couple. Patrons are coming in before doors close, with reservations nearly full until closing.

For those lucky enough to get a spot, many say they’ll have fond memories.

“Every time you go in, you get a warm hug and smile and fantastic food every time,” said Tim Bauman, who dined with his family at the restaurant one last time.

Trending Now

And those trying their first meal at the Rosedale say they’re lucky to have had a meal before they shuttered for good.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just the coziness, the atmosphere and the friendly staff were what we liked about it,” said Nichole Crockfore, who was visiting for the first time.

For retirement, as it inches closer, the couple admit they don’t have much special planned.

“We’re going to go to the galleries, to a concert, to lunch in the mall,” said Dubi.

Patrons can sign a book near the front register inside the Rosedale to commemorate their memories of the restaurant until Dec. 31.

Click to play video: 'Local businesses, residents react to years-long Queen Street closure'
Local businesses, residents react to years-long Queen Street closure
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices