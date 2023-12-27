45 years later, Toronto’s iconic Rosedale Diner set to close doors

Send this page to someone via email

After more than 45 years, the iconic Rosedale Diner, home to everything from Korean ribs to hummus and duck poutine, is shuttering its doors at the end of this year.

“We were not really much of a diner, we were our own type of cuisine, we cooked whatever we liked,” said Dubi Filar, one of the restaurant co-owners.

The restaurant was co-founded by Esti and Dubi Filar in 1978 after the couple had met a few years earlier and got married in 1977. Coincidentally, they met at a party, one to which neither were invited.

“He was in the kitchen cooking and I joined him,” said Esti.

Dubi admits that he knew shortly after seeing Esti that he would marry her. Then, a few years later, as the restaurant was ready, Esti’s brother recommended them to the owner and they started their business.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was still working in the bank while helping and Dubi was in the cook, that was where he was,” she said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Now, 45 years later, with their son Gil running the front of the house for service, the Filars are set to close shop after receiving an offer to buy the tiny, but quaint restaurant.

“The offer made sense. It decided for us,” said Esti, who admitted they had contemplated retiring for the past decade.

The restaurant became a local hit and was prominently featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, the Food Network show hosted by Guy Fieri.

“It’s been a lot of fun. Working in the restaurant with her, it’s been fun,” said Dubi.

With the last service on Dec. 31, the restaurant will close for good at 4 p.m., followed by a private gathering to celebrate the couple. Patrons are coming in before doors close, with reservations nearly full until closing.

For those lucky enough to get a spot, many say they’ll have fond memories.

“Every time you go in, you get a warm hug and smile and fantastic food every time,” said Tim Bauman, who dined with his family at the restaurant one last time.

And those trying their first meal at the Rosedale say they’re lucky to have had a meal before they shuttered for good.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just the coziness, the atmosphere and the friendly staff were what we liked about it,” said Nichole Crockfore, who was visiting for the first time.

For retirement, as it inches closer, the couple admit they don’t have much special planned.

“We’re going to go to the galleries, to a concert, to lunch in the mall,” said Dubi.

Patrons can sign a book near the front register inside the Rosedale to commemorate their memories of the restaurant until Dec. 31.