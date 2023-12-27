Fire Marshal investigating Kingston, Ont., motel fire

Send this page to someone via email

Fire officials said four people were brought to hospital, though none were seriously injured after a fire broke out at the Knights Inn on Princess Street Tuesday evening.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene around 6 p.m.

“It looked fairly intense,” said Lew Dungey, who was visiting his in-laws from Toronto, and witnessed the fire from their Avenue Street home.

Dungey was enjoying some quality time with his in-laws Tuesday night when they noticed a unit on the back side of the Knights Inn on Princess Street was fully ablaze.

Dungey and his family were in awe.

“We caught a glimpse of something out the back here, so we came to the bedroom window just up there and started filming,” he said.

Fire Inspector Rick Vasko arrived to the scene after the fire had been knocked down.

“The damage is fairly extensive. It was to the room. There was some smoke and heat that went out into the hallways,” he said.

According to Kingston Fire and Rescue, four people were taken from the scene to hospital for precautionary reasons related to smoke inhalation, but no serious injuries were reported.

Vasko said that the Ontario Fire Marshall has been called to assist in the investigation.

“We will assist the fire marshal investigator in going through the room, looking at a possible area of origin in the room,” he added.

This is far from the first such incident at the Knights Inn. There have been at least four fires at the same location since 2016.

“It’s happened before, several times. There’s been several fires here, so, you know, it’s maybe not unexpected,” said Dungey.

An investigation into the cause of the fire continues.