Share



Canada

Regina organizations fed hundreds of people throughout December through holiday meals

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 3:42 pm
Several organizations in Regina such as Souls Harbour Rescue Mission and Carmichael Outreach fed hundreds of residents throughout the month in the holiday meal programs.
Several organizations in Regina such as Souls Harbour Rescue Mission and Carmichael Outreach fed hundreds of residents throughout the month in the holiday meal programs. Global Regina still
During the season of giving, many Regina businesses and organizations pitched in to host their own community holiday meals to feed local residents.

Several places such as the North Central Family Centre, Carmichael Outreach and Souls Harbour Rescue Mission held meal events to spread some holiday cheer.

Generosity from Regina, surrounding communities will help feed community members into new year: director

Kathy Ingram, Soul’s Harbour director of finance and development, said they served 335 people who attended for a Christmas meal this year on Dec. 22.

“We were able to provide a full Christmas dinner for everybody. We didn’t run out of food,” said Ingram. “It’s extremely important for the members of our community to feel like they’re loved, to feel like they’re part of a family and to have a place to go where they can also have a wonderful holiday meal.”

Chrysta Garner, the development coordinator at Carmichael Outreach, said they served over 300 meals on Dec. 22 and had extra food leftover, with people given the option to take some home.

“We served 26 turkeys. So, there was so much food that was available that we were able to, you know, give seconds thirds. People were able to take portions home with them that day,” said Garner.

“Everybody’s caught in a hard place this year and Carmichael is a low barrier facility … we don’t judge. We want everybody and everybody to come in and come sit with us, come join us. You know, we love our community. We love being able to give back wherever we can.”

The North Central Family Centre held two holiday meal sittings on December 20 where over 500 people were fed. The Marian Centre had over 200 guests attend their annual Christmas meal. The North Central Community Association and the Salvation Army will host their holiday meals on January 4, 2024.

 

