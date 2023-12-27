Menu

Crime

Man treated for hypothermia after jumping into Lake Ontario to avoid police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 2:14 pm
View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police says a man attempted to evade police by jumping into Lake Ontario and concealing himself within a pipe on Dec. 27, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
A 35-year-old man is expected to face charges after allegedly trying to evade police by jumping into Lake Ontario Wednesday morning.

Halton Regional Police says the man, a suspect in vehicle theft, had to be treated for hypothermia after hiding for some time in a pipe on the waterfront near Spencer Smith Park in Burlington, Ont.

He was eventually extracted from the tube by a tactical unit, Hamilton Police’s Marine Unit and Burlington emergency services.

Investigators say the incident started around 9:30 a.m. and concluded around noon.

The matter didn’t require the closure of the park, according to Halton Police.

The suspect is also accused of being in breach of court conditions tied to a release order.

 

