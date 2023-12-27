Man treated for hypothermia after jumping into Lake Ontario to avoid police

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man is expected to face charges after allegedly trying to evade police by jumping into Lake Ontario Wednesday morning.

Halton Regional Police says the man, a suspect in vehicle theft, had to be treated for hypothermia after hiding for some time in a pipe on the waterfront near Spencer Smith Park in Burlington, Ont.

He was eventually extracted from the tube by a tactical unit, Hamilton Police’s Marine Unit and Burlington emergency services.

Investigators say the incident started around 9:30 a.m. and concluded around noon.

The matter didn’t require the closure of the park, according to Halton Police.

The suspect is also accused of being in breach of court conditions tied to a release order.