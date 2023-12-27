Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. coal mine closed because of rockfalls is allowed to resume production

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2023 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Donkin coal mine expected to reopen'
Donkin coal mine expected to reopen
Nova Scotia's provincial government says the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton has a clear path to reopen after two roofs had fallen in the workplace last summer. Premier Tim Houston met virtually with officials from Kameron Coal, the U.S.-based owner, on Thursday, but he couldn't conclusively say that it would be able to operate again. Callum Smith reports. – Dec 7, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Nova Scotia government says a Cape Breton coal mine under a stop-work order since July can resume production.

The underground operation at Donkin mine has been closed since a July 15 rockfall, and in response owner Kameron Coal Management Ltd. laid off its 130-person workforce.

In a statement today, the province says Kameron Coal can reopen the mine because the company has met the first set of safety requirements imposed by the government’s stop-work order.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Those requirements include updating the mine’s hazard-assessment classification system and increasing monitoring inside a tunnel.

The province says the mine can operate during the winter months when humidity is low and doesn’t impact the mine’s infrastructure.

Trending Now

In order to remain open, Kameron Coal must meet the second phase of safety requirements before Feb. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

That phase requires the company to hire a third-party engineer with specialized experience in mining and tunnelling to review the mine’s ground control plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices