Canada

14-year-old arrested after Boxing Day vehicle theft, chase and crash: Halifax police

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 11:47 am
Halifax Board of Police Commissioners recommends reduced budget request
RELATED - The Halifax Board of Police Commissioners has made some changes to the budget proposed by Halifax Regional Police. Regional council must now weigh the slightly reduced budget request before it is approved. But it comes at a time when there is a growing movement to use police money to ease social issues. Zack Power reports. – Nov 30, 2023
A Halifax teenager is facing multiple charges following a vehicle theft, chase, and crash on Boxing Day, police say.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a report around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle that was stolen on Barrington Street earlier in the day.

RCMP officers spotted the vehicle a short time later in Sackville. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, police say.

“Given the unsafe driving of the suspect, officers did not pursue the vehicle but continued to track the vehicle and attempted to get the driver to stop again near the MacKay Bridge in Halifax,” the release said.

The release said police continued to receive “a number of calls” from the public about the unsafe driving.

“As the driver continued to unnecessarily put the public at risk, a tire deflation device was used to slow the vehicle’s speed near the 100 block of Herring Cove Road,” it said.

“The driver continued on for a short distance until the vehicle struck a bus shelter and then a power pole near Shoreham Lane.”

Two passengers fled the vehicle on foot, while the 14-year-old driver was arrested at the scene.

The youth was scheduled to appear in provincial youth court Wednesday to face multiple charges, including two counts of mischief, mischief over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, motor vehicle theft, flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance and breach of probation.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

