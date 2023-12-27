Menu

Canada

Saskatoon storm ponds ready for ice skating

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 27, 2023 11:02 am
The Saskatoon Fire Department said storm pond ice has reached the required thickness for recreational use. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Fire Department said storm pond ice has reached the required thickness for recreational use. Global News/ Ethan Butterfield
Saskatoon’s storm-water retention ponds are ready for ice skaters, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

The fire department said ice reached the required thickness of eight inches to be safe for recreational use, and the city said signage will be changed to reflect that at each pond.

Residents are being asked to watch for signage each time they consider using the pond. The select list of storm ponds designated for recreational use can be found on the city’s website.

The city added that people using the ponds assume the risk and maintenance responsibilities for the ice.

 

