3 Lethbridge homes damaged in Boxing Day fire

Three homes in the Lethbridge neighbourhood of Indian Battle Heights were damaged by a Tuesday afternoon fire.
Lethbridge Police Service officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Service crews were battling a blaze that had spread across multiple properties in the 100 block of Iroquois Crescent West.
As of 3:45 p.m., police asked the public to avoid the area while efforts were underway to extinguish the fire and mitigate the damage.
Trending Now
More to come…
Comments