Fire

3 Lethbridge homes damaged in Boxing Day fire

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 26, 2023 6:16 pm
Boxing Day fire damages Lethbridge homes
Scene video from Dec. 26 fire in the neighborhood of Indian Battle Heights.
Three homes in the Lethbridge neighbourhood of Indian Battle Heights were damaged by a Tuesday afternoon fire.

Lethbridge Police Service officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Service crews were battling a blaze that had spread across multiple properties in the 100 block of Iroquois Crescent West.

As of 3:45 p.m., police asked the public to avoid the area while efforts were underway to extinguish the fire and mitigate the damage.

More to come…

