3 Lethbridge homes damaged in Boxing Day fire

Three homes in the Lethbridge neighbourhood of Indian Battle Heights were damaged by a Tuesday afternoon fire.

Lethbridge Police Service officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Service crews were battling a blaze that had spread across multiple properties in the 100 block of Iroquois Crescent West.

As of 3:45 p.m., police asked the public to avoid the area while efforts were underway to extinguish the fire and mitigate the damage.

Police are currently conducting traffic control at the scene of three house fires along the 100 block of Iroquois Crescent West and are directing the public to stay away from the area while fire crews are working. #yql — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) December 26, 2023

More to come…