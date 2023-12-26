Youth injured after reported stabbing in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas area on Boxing Day: police

Send this page to someone via email

A youth was taken to hospital after a reported stabbing in Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas area Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Toronto police said officers responded to reports of an altercation between a group of youths at 2:54 p.m.

There were also reports that a victim had been stabbed in the hand.

Officers quickly arrived at the scene and two minors were taken into custody, police said. In an update, police said five youths, all male, were in custody and charges were pending.

One victim suffered a “minor injury” to their hand, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the victim to hospital.