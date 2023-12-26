Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg firefighters save unresponsive cat after Christmas Eve blaze

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 26, 2023 3:48 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg fire crews saved an unresponsive cat after a fire on Christmas Eve.

The city says crews went to a one and half-storey, single-family home in the 700 block of Mountain Avenue ten minutes past 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the house. The fire was extinguished from the inside and was under control by 10:37 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

All members of the household got out safely and a neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution.

Trending Now

Firefighters found one unresponsive cat in the home. Resuscitation efforts were successful and the cat was returned to its owner.

The city says the fire seems to have been accidentally caused by a propane deep fryer being used near the outside of the house.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices