Winnipeg firefighters save unresponsive cat after Christmas Eve blaze

Winnipeg fire crews saved an unresponsive cat after a fire on Christmas Eve.

The city says crews went to a one and half-storey, single-family home in the 700 block of Mountain Avenue ten minutes past 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the house. The fire was extinguished from the inside and was under control by 10:37 p.m.

All members of the household got out safely and a neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters found one unresponsive cat in the home. Resuscitation efforts were successful and the cat was returned to its owner.

The city says the fire seems to have been accidentally caused by a propane deep fryer being used near the outside of the house.