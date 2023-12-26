Menu

Northern Ontario faces freezing rain warnings as fog advisories elsewhere persist

By Sammy Hudes The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2023 11:17 am
Freezing rain warnings are in effect for much of northern Ontario as fog patches in other parts of the province are expected to dissipate throughout the day. Icicles are reflected in water following an accumulation of freezing rain in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
Freezing rain warnings were in effect Tuesday for much of northern Ontario as fog patches in other parts of the province continued to reduce visibility and cause dangerous conditions for drivers.

Environment Canada listed several regions under freezing rain warnings on Boxing Day, as far west as Kenora-Nestor Falls and spanning to Timmins-Cochrane in the east.

It said some regions could face hazards such as ice buildup or a transition to ice pellets and snow, with conditions expected to last overnight.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The weather agency warned that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots could become icy or slippery and ice buildup may cause tree branches to break or utility outages to occur.

“We’re looking at … almost a day’s worth of freezing rain for some locations,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Ryan Rozinskis.

“This is a pretty big freezing rain event. So if you’re travelling up there, you may want to delay or adjust your travel plans accordingly.”

Meanwhile, fog advisories remained in effect early in the day for areas including Hamilton, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie.

Environment Canada said near zero-visibility was expected as locally dense fog continued in the morning before dissipating throughout the day.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

