Woman in hospital after Christmas Day stabbing in downtown Toronto

TORONTO — One woman is in hospital after being stabbed early Christmas morning in Toronto.
Just after 4:30 a.m., police were called to the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area.
A woman in her 20s was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
Authorities are also investigating another Christmas Day stabbing in Toronto’s west end that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
