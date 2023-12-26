Menu

Crime

Woman in hospital after Christmas Day stabbing in downtown Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2023 6:12 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
TORONTO — One woman is in hospital after being stabbed early Christmas morning in Toronto.

Just after 4:30 a.m., police were called to the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area.

A woman in her 20s was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Authorities are also investigating another Christmas Day stabbing in Toronto’s west end that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

