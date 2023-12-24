Menu

Fire

Person found dead inside storage trailer after early-morning blaze: Toronto fire

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 24, 2023 11:05 am
Toronto Fire Services. View image in full screen
Toronto Fire Services. Toronto Fire / Twitter
One person is dead following a fire in the city’s west end early Sunday morning, according to Toronto Fire.

Officials said emergency crews responded to a fire at 4 a.m. at 115 McCormack Street, which is located just west of Weston Road and north of St Clair Avenue West.

Toronto Fire said the blaze happened in several storage trailers located at the back of the building.

According to Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, while crews put out the blaze, a person was located inside one of the trailers on the property.

Pegg said the person was transferred to the care of Toronto mPedics, but died of their injuries.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Pegg said an investigation into the origin, cause and circumstances of this fire is underway in collaboration with Toronto police and the Ontario Fire Marshal.

“Sincere condolences to the family, friends and all those impacted by this tragic fire.”  Pegg wrote on X.

