Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 man killed, 1 man seriously injured in overnight Toronto shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 24, 2023 9:48 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say an overnight shooting in Toronto left one man dead and another in hospital.

Toronto police say the two men were shot just before 2 a.m. near Steeles Avenue and Weston Road in North York.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They say one man was taken to a hospital but didn’t survive.

A second man was located at a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

Toronto police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices