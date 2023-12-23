Menu

Canada

Last-minute Christmas tree seekers find few options, Manitoba supply nearly depleted

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 4:56 pm
Last-minute Christmas tree shoppers are finding the task more difficult than expected as Manitoba's supply is nearly depleted. View image in full screen
Last-minute Christmas tree shoppers are finding the task more difficult than expected as Manitoba's supply is nearly depleted. RB
Last-minute Christmas tree shoppers are finding the task more difficult than expected as Manitoba’s supply is nearly depleted.

Shirley Brennan with the Canadian Christmas Tree Association says there are only so many trees that can be sold in a year.

“For the most part, every tree that could be sold has been sold. Farms have closed all their gates for the season. The odd farm will be open until the 24th but for the most part, most Christmas trees have been bought,” she said.

Illegal Christmas tree cutting operation busted in Manitoba, trees donated to Ukrainian refugees
Brennan says Manitoba only has about three dozen Christmas tree farms, so most trees sold in the province end up coming from Ontario and Quebec. Meeting customer demand is not as simple as just cutting more trees.

“The problem is we can’t over-cut because if we over-cut then we are cutting into next year and the year after’s supply and then we are in a bigger issue.”

Brennan says supplies have to be planned a decade in advance.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

