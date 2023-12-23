Pedestrian dead after collision with vehicle in Townsend, Ont.

OPP say a pedestrian has died following a collision in Townsend, Ont.
Police say emergency crews responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday to Indian Line, north of Cemetery Road.
A man had reportedly been struck by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
Police have not released the victim’s name.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was not physically hurt.
Police are asking anyone with dash cameras or video surveillance to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
Trending Now
More on Canada
- A record-setting firefighter 50-50 draw and the big payday for one family
- ‘I’m back’: Quebec mother with brain tumour gets life-saving surgery in U.S.
- On military readiness, ‘everyone is in big trouble’ after Ukraine aid: Trudeau
- Wildfires burned 18.5M hectares of land in 2023. What will happen come thaw?
Comments