Pedestrian dead after collision with vehicle in Townsend, Ont.

OPP say a pedestrian has died following a collision in Townsend, Ont.

Police say emergency crews responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday to Indian Line, north of Cemetery Road.

A man had reportedly been struck by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was not physically hurt.

Police are asking anyone with dash cameras or video surveillance to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.