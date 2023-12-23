Menu

Crime

Collision in Georgetown kills 90-year-old pedestrian

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 23, 2023 12:30 pm
A 90-year-old is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Georgetown. A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. View image in full screen
A 90-year-old is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Georgetown. A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. Richard Buchan / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Police in Halton, Ont., say a 90-year-old is dead following a collision with an automobile.

According to police, reports of a vehicle colliding with a person on Mountainview Road came in Saturday morning around 7:20 a.m.

The victim, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Halton Regional Police Service closed a portion of Mountainview Road for the investigation of the incident.

Officers say the cause of the crash is unknown as of yet.

Several witnesses remained on the scene, police said, but anyone else who may have information or dashcam footage is encouraged to contact police.

