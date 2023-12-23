Collision in Georgetown kills 90-year-old pedestrian

See more sharing options

Police in Halton, Ont., say a 90-year-old is dead following a collision with an automobile.

According to police, reports of a vehicle colliding with a person on Mountainview Road came in Saturday morning around 7:20 a.m.

The victim, a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Halton Regional Police Service closed a portion of Mountainview Road for the investigation of the incident.

Officers say the cause of the crash is unknown as of yet.

Several witnesses remained on the scene, police said, but anyone else who may have information or dashcam footage is encouraged to contact police.