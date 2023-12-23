Double shooting in Toronto leaves 1 man dead, another injured: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say one man is dead and another is being treated in the hospital after a double shooting overnight Friday.

Officers say they responded to reports of gunshots just before 2 a.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road.

Two men were shot, police said, though they say they’re unsure whether the incident happened inside or outside.

Responding officers said the first victim was found in critical condition and transported to hospital where emergency crews say he later died.

The other man was also sent to hospital and is now being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time, but they have opened an investigation into the incident.