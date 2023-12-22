Menu

Canada

Chilliwack RCMP seek help finding 15-year-old, missing for two days

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 8:31 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Chilliwack RCMP are seeking public assistance finding a teen reported missing on Wednesday.

In a Friday news release, Mounties said they’re concerned about the wellbeing of 15-year-old Tristan Bezeau.

He is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and 165 pounds. He has brown curly hair and green eyes.

Tristan Bezeau, 15, was reported missing on Dec. 20, 2023. No information on the circumstances of his disappearance was provided. View image in full screen
Tristan Bezeau, 15, was reported missing on Dec. 20, 2023. No information on the circumstances of his disappearance was provided. Handout/Chilliwack RCMP
No other details about his disappearance or last known whereabouts was provided and Global News has reached out for more information.

Anyone who has seen Bezeau is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

