Chilliwack RCMP seek help finding 15-year-old, missing for two days

Chilliwack RCMP are seeking public assistance finding a teen reported missing on Wednesday.

In a Friday news release, Mounties said they’re concerned about the wellbeing of 15-year-old Tristan Bezeau.

He is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and 165 pounds. He has brown curly hair and green eyes.

View image in full screen Tristan Bezeau, 15, was reported missing on Dec. 20, 2023. No information on the circumstances of his disappearance was provided. Handout/Chilliwack RCMP

No other details about his disappearance or last known whereabouts was provided and Global News has reached out for more information.

Anyone who has seen Bezeau is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.