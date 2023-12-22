Manitoba modernizes education transparency for private vocational institutions

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is modernizing transparency for private vocational institutions, Training Minister Renée Cable announced on Friday.

“Private vocational institutions are a vital part of the post-secondary education system and play a critical role in Manitoba’s workforce development by offering convenient, flexible and career-focused training,” said Cable.

“These changes will reduce unnecessary administrative requirements for institutions and enable them to focus on delivering quality, relevant skills programming that will benefit students.”

The act has not been updated since 2002, noted the minister.

The PVI Act will be effective on New Year’s Day and the key changes include:

Public Disclosure : Mandating private vocational institutions to publicly share key information such as program dates, fees, and relevant institutional policies.

: Mandating private vocational institutions to publicly share key information such as program dates, fees, and relevant institutional policies. Simplified Processes : Streamlining registration and reporting policies and procedures for more efficiency.

: Streamlining registration and reporting policies and procedures for more efficiency. Performance Metrics : Introducing key performance indicators with new compliance measures.

: Introducing key performance indicators with new compliance measures. Focus on Skills Training: Enabling educational institutions to concentrate on providing skills training essential to Manitoba’s economy.

“This change underscores the commitment of the Manitoba government to educational excellence and collaborative governance,” said Robin Day, president, of the Manitoba Association of Career Colleges.

Private vocational institutions provide training for various occupations, offering programs that can be delivered in classrooms, through practicums, via distance education or correspondence, or through a combination of these methods.

“Because of the changes to the PVI Act and regulation around transparency, I trust the college more and feel more secure about the program I am taking,” said Juwairiya Khan, pharmacy technician student, Robertson College.

Currently, more than 58 private vocational institutions operate in Manitoba and more than 4,000 students attend these schools each year.