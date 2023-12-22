New Year’s Eve celebrations in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

All of Waterloo Region’s three cities will be holding celebrations to ring in the new year, although only one will be offering activities when the ball drops.

The region’s largest city, Kitchener, will again hold its New Year’s Night of Legends in Carl Zehr Square in front of City Hall.

Things will kick off with outdoor skating and a DJ at 7 p.m. followed by a performance by Simply Spice, a Spice Girls tribute act, at 8:30 p.m.

The city says there will also be free party favours, hot chocolate and there will be a family-friendly ball drop at 9:30 p.m.

But the party will not come to an end when the kids go home.

At 9:30 p.m. there will be performances by tribute acts for the Bee Gees (Night Fever), Cher (Kara Chandler) and Freddie Mercury (Shaun Hauk).

The night will be topped off by the countdown to 2024 at 11:59 p.m. with the New Year’s ball drop at midnight.

Down in Cambridge, the party will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Hespeler Arena where there will be a host of activities for the kids.

Guests will be able to skate for an hour on the Party Rockers rink which will feature dimmed lighting with 70s and 80s music. There will be skate and helmet rentals available at the rink

There will also be hourly performances by Team T&J in the Beehive Hall while kids will also be able to tackle the Turbo Max inflatable obstacle course or play in the Lego Fun Zone.

The city says there will be a concession stand as well as other games at the event.

Up in Waterloo, there will also be a family-friendly event in Waterloo Square which will run from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There will be free skating with music provided by Dj King Kadeem.

Guests will also get a chance to make a light up crown or get a chance to create a memory in a photo booth.