Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Year’s Eve celebrations in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 4:39 pm
A view of Duke Street in downtown Kitchener. View image in full screen
A view of Duke Street in downtown Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

All of Waterloo Region’s three cities will be holding celebrations to ring in the new year, although only one will be offering activities when the ball drops.

The region’s largest city, Kitchener, will again hold its New Year’s Night of Legends in Carl Zehr Square in front of City Hall.

Things will kick off with outdoor skating and a DJ at 7 p.m. followed by a performance by Simply Spice, a Spice Girls tribute act, at 8:30 p.m.

The city says there will also be free party favours, hot chocolate and there will be a family-friendly ball drop at 9:30 p.m.

But the party will not come to an end when the kids go home.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

At 9:30 p.m. there will be performances by tribute acts for the Bee Gees (Night Fever), Cher (Kara Chandler) and Freddie Mercury (Shaun Hauk).

Story continues below advertisement

The night will be topped off by the countdown to 2024 at 11:59 p.m. with the New Year’s ball drop at midnight.

Down in Cambridge, the party will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Hespeler Arena where there will be a host of activities for the kids.

Guests will be able to skate for an hour on the Party Rockers rink which will feature dimmed lighting with 70s and 80s music. There will be skate and helmet rentals available at the rink

Trending Now

There will also be hourly performances by Team T&J in the Beehive Hall while kids will also be able to tackle the Turbo Max inflatable obstacle course or play in the Lego Fun Zone.

The city says there will be a concession stand as well as other games at the event.

Up in Waterloo, there will also be a family-friendly event in Waterloo Square which will run from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There will be free skating with music provided by Dj King Kadeem.

Guests will also get a chance to make a light up crown or get a chance to create a memory in a photo booth.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices