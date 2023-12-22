Police suspect impaired driving in downtown Edmonton crash that sent pedestrian to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old man was seriously injured after being hit by a car while crossing Edmonton’s Jasper Avenue in a marked crosswalk early Friday and police believe the driver may have been impaired.

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service said officers were called to the area of 109th Street and Jasper Avenue at about 12:35 a.m.

They said investigators believe a 2006 Toyota Matrix was headed west on Jasper Avenue when it hit a pedestrian walking south across Jasper Avenue.

“The 49-year-old pedestrian was thrown a distance after being struck by the vehicle and the man’s condition is being described as serious, but stable,” the EPS said. “Impaired driving charges are pending against the 61-year-old driver of the Matrix. Speed is also considered a factor in this collision.”

Police are requesting any dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has video of what happened is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.