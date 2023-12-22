Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian seriously injured in north Edmonton collision: police

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 3:21 pm
Edmonton police say a 41-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck and dragged by a truck in a north Edmonton intersection. View image in full screen
Edmonton police say a 41-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck and dragged by a truck in a north Edmonton intersection. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police say a 41-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck and dragged by a truck at a north Edmonton intersection.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck being operated by a 67-year-old woman was travelling east on 132 Avenue when the driver turned south onto 82 Street, striking the pedestrian, police said.

Police believe the man was in a marked crosswalk when he was struck.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

EPS also said the driver kept going, dragging the pedestrian for about 80 metres.

The pedestrian suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene and was co-operative with police.

EPS is asking anyone with dashcam or security camera footage of the collision to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police interaction with man prior to his death caught on video in south Edmonton'
Edmonton police interaction with man prior to his death caught on video in south Edmonton
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices