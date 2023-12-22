Pedestrian seriously injured in north Edmonton collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police say a 41-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck and dragged by a truck at a north Edmonton intersection.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said it happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck being operated by a 67-year-old woman was travelling east on 132 Avenue when the driver turned south onto 82 Street, striking the pedestrian, police said.

Police believe the man was in a marked crosswalk when he was struck.

EPS also said the driver kept going, dragging the pedestrian for about 80 metres.

The pedestrian suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene and was co-operative with police.

EPS is asking anyone with dashcam or security camera footage of the collision to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

