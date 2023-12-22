Menu

Crime

Victim dies from Delta shooting police believe to be gang-related

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 3:02 pm
Delta shooting victim dies
WATCH: Delta police say the victim of a targeted shooting last week has died from their injuries.
A homicide investigation has been opened into the death of a person who was shot in Delta, B.C., last week and succumbed to their injuries days later.

The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 14 on 82nd Avenue near 111B Street. They were rushed to the hospital for emergency care.

At the time, Delta police said they believed it to be related to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

One in hospital after gang shooting in Delta, B.C.

Police are not identifying the victim to honour a request from their family, but confirmed the victim is known to them.

“The Delta Police Department remains committed to community safety and well-being and will be investigating this incident to hold accountable the people responsible for this shooting,” the force wrote in a Friday news release.

“We ask our community for assistance in doing so.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact 604-946-4411 or by email at tips@deltapolice.ca.

Woman charged after body found in Delta home
