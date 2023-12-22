Kingston, Ont., police seek info on hit-and-run crash into traffic light

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for help tracking down the driver of a tractor trailer that crashed into and knocked over a traffic light this week.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of on Montreal Street and John Counter Boulevard around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

They say a blue tractor trailer hit a traffic light on the northeast corner of the intersection, knocking it to the ground.

The driver did not stay at the scene of the accident, police say, and investigators have been unable to locate the vehicle or identify the driver.

The tractor trailer was last seen heading northbound on Montreal Street, police said in an email to Global News Friday.

They’re now asking witnesses or anyone with information to reach out to police at 613-549-4660