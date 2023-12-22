Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

House fire north of Brockville causes $700K in damage, officials say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 1:24 pm
Officials say no one was injured in a housefire on Kitley Line 3 in the Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley early Friday morning. View image in full screen
Officials say no one was injured in a housefire on Kitley Line 3 in the Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley early Friday morning. OPP/X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No injuries are reported in a fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in the township of Elizabethtown-Kitley early Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze at a home on Kitley Line 3 around 4:30 a.m.

Officials from the township say a smoke alarm alerted the one person inside the home, who was able to safely escape the flames.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In all, 25 firefighters from the Elizabethtown-Kitley and Merrickville-Wolford fire departments fought the fire, which was declared under control within roughly four hours, officials said.

Damages are estimated at roughly $700,000. A cause has yet to be determined.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices