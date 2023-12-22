House fire north of Brockville causes $700K in damage, officials say

No injuries are reported in a fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in the township of Elizabethtown-Kitley early Friday.
Emergency crews were called to the blaze at a home on Kitley Line 3 around 4:30 a.m.
Officials from the township say a smoke alarm alerted the one person inside the home, who was able to safely escape the flames.
In all, 25 firefighters from the Elizabethtown-Kitley and Merrickville-Wolford fire departments fought the fire, which was declared under control within roughly four hours, officials said.
Damages are estimated at roughly $700,000. A cause has yet to be determined.
