House fire north of Brockville causes $700K in damage, officials say

No injuries are reported in a fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a home in the township of Elizabethtown-Kitley early Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze at a home on Kitley Line 3 around 4:30 a.m.

Officials from the township say a smoke alarm alerted the one person inside the home, who was able to safely escape the flames.

In all, 25 firefighters from the Elizabethtown-Kitley and Merrickville-Wolford fire departments fought the fire, which was declared under control within roughly four hours, officials said.

Damages are estimated at roughly $700,000. A cause has yet to be determined.

#LeedsOPP 430am this morning, emergency services responded to a large structure fire on Kitley Line 3. Occupants out safely. Cause still under investigation ^nc @EKTownship pic.twitter.com/BGKShLvrEf — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) December 22, 2023