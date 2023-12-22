Quebec tuition hike: Concordia joins McGill by offering new award for out-of-province students

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s Concordia University has announced financial support of up to $4,000 for new Canadian undergraduate students from outside Quebec starting next fall.

The school says it is introducing the Canada Scholars Awards to address concerns that a government-imposed $3,000 tuition increase for out-of-province students will deter them from coming to Quebec.

The value of the award will depend on high school students’ average grade at the time of admission to Concordia, ranging from $1,500 for a B-minus to $4,000 for an A-plus.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The university says students will be automatically considered for the award and it will be renewable for the duration of a student’s degree, so long as they maintain their academic standing.

Concordia’s announcement follows a similar offer from McGill University, which next year will begin presenting a $3,000 award to out-of-province undergraduates in most departments.

Story continues below advertisement

Concordia also announced a new, one-time $2,000 award for undergraduates who transfer from universities in other provinces.

2:37 Quebec confirms tuition hike for English universities, but spares Bishop’s University