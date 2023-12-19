Menu

Education

McGill to help offset tuition hike for most out-of-province students with new award

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2023 4:13 pm
A person walks through the McGill University campus during light snowfall in Montreal on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. McGill University says it will offer a $3,000 annual award to new undergraduate students from other provinces to offset a tuition hike imposed by the provincial government. View image in full screen
A person walks through the McGill University campus during light snowfall in Montreal on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. McGill University says it will offer a $3,000 annual award to new undergraduate students from other provinces to offset a tuition hike imposed by the provincial government.
McGill University says it will offer a $3,000 annual award to new undergraduate students from other provinces to offset a tuition hike imposed by the provincial government.

The university says roughly 80 per cent of Canadian undergraduate students who apply to the university would be eligible for the award, beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

The new Canada Award will be guaranteed for up to four years of study as the university tries to maintain enrollment in the face of the province’s plan to increase tuition for out-of-province students to $12,000 per year from from $8,992.

Click to play video: 'Fierce reaction to Quebec’s new plan for out-of-province students'
Fierce reaction to Quebec’s new plan for out-of-province students
McGill University president Deep Saini says in a statement that McGill’s success is built on its ability to attract talent from Quebec, Canada and around the world, and he says the award will allow the institution to remain one of the top in the world.

Saini says the award will require the university to make some financial sacrifices but adds that out-of-province students are “part of our DNA.”

The award will be for Canadian students studying in arts, agricultural and environmental sciences, music, education, architecture, nursing and most science programs.

Click to play video: 'A Montrealer by choice, professional pianist shows what out-of-province students can contribute'
A Montrealer by choice, professional pianist shows what out-of-province students can contribute
© 2023 The Canadian Press

