Waterloo man arrested in connection with sexual assault: police

Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made in connection with a sexual assault in Waterloo, Ont., earlier this week.

On Wednesday, police say officers were sent to Fischer-Hallman Road and Erb Street at around 6:30 p.m. after a sexual assault was reported.

A man the victim didn’t know was armed with a knife and sexually assaulted the woman, according to police.

They described the man as being around five feet 10 inches tall with an average build. He was said to be wearing a winter coat with a white logo on the left sleeve, a dark grey hoodie, loose-fitting light grey or blue pants and black shoes with white soles.

Late Thursday, police announced that they had arrested a 36-year-old man from Waterloo in connection with the case.

Police did not immediately say what, if any, charges had been laid.