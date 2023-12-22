Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo man arrested in connection with sexual assault: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 22, 2023 2:04 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made in connection with a sexual assault in Waterloo, Ont., earlier this week.

On Wednesday, police say officers were sent to Fischer-Hallman Road and Erb Street at around 6:30 p.m. after a sexual assault was reported.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A man the victim didn’t know was armed with a knife and sexually assaulted the woman, according to police.

They described the man as being around five feet 10 inches tall with an average build. He was said to be wearing a winter coat with a white logo on the left sleeve, a dark grey hoodie, loose-fitting light grey or blue pants and black shoes with white soles.

Trending Now

Late Thursday, police announced that they had arrested a 36-year-old man from Waterloo in connection with the case.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not immediately say what, if any, charges had been laid.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices