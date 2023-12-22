Toronto police warn people participating in demonstrations to follow the law

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are urging demonstrators to follow the law ahead of planned protests related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue says demonstrations inside private property, such as malls, and those that block critical infrastructure, such as highways and bridges, are not legal.

She says people can be arrested at the event or in the days after if they cross the line from lawful demonstration to criminality.

Police announced this week that they had launched an investigation into an exchange between a demonstrator and another person during a pro-Palestinian protest at a busy Toronto mall last Sunday.

Pogue says that Toronto has seen 250 protests since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct.7

She says police have observed that some demonstrations are increasingly being attended by people she described as antagonistic.

Pogue says there will be a visible police protest at demonstrations planned over the coming days.

A pro-Palestinian protest is planned for Toronto’s typically busy Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday.