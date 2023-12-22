Guelph police seek woman missing for two weeks

Guelph police are concerned for the wellbeing of one woman who they say has been missing for two weeks.
Merima was last seen leaving Aylmer, Ont., on Dec. 6 and was to meet a friend the next day, but the 39-year-old has not been heard from since then.
Guelph police did not provided a last name of the woman, but did provide a description. They say she is five feet six inches with a medium build.
Merima was last seen driving a rented red 2022 Kia Rio with a Quebec licence plate.
