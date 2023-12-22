Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police seek woman missing for two weeks

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 22, 2023 8:23 am
Guelph police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, who was last seen on December 6th in Alymer. There's concern for Merima's wellbeing. View image in full screen
Guelph police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman, who was last seen on December 6th in Alymer. There's concern for Merima's wellbeing. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police are concerned for the wellbeing of one woman who they say has been missing for two weeks.

Merima was last seen leaving Aylmer, Ont., on Dec. 6 and was to meet a friend the next day, but the 39-year-old has not been heard from since then.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Guelph police did not provided a last name of the woman, but did provide a description. They say she is five feet six inches with a medium build.

Trending Now

Merima was last seen driving a rented red 2022 Kia Rio with a Quebec licence plate.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices