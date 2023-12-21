Series of unfortunate events plagues Okanagan Animal Auxiliary

In times of crisis, the team behind the Animal Auxillary leaps into action.

North Okanagan residents lean on the Animal Auxiliary in all kinds of emergencies, floods, fires, and when their paycheque is stretched too thin.

“On a daily basis we get people who come in,” said Gena Barzan, cofounder of the Animal Auxillary. “They’re everyday people who have families and just can’t afford to pay the rent and they come here and ask for help for dog food or cat food or bird food and of course we help them.”

Barzan says they have seen a 95 per cent increase in the demand for their services. Their efforts to meet that need were disrupted just two weeks ago when they had a crisis of their own; a leak in their roof that forced them to close the thrift store that funds their work.

“It was shocking it was like five taps that opened up from the ceiling and we had a good two to three inches of water in some spots, so it was a hard day,” said Barzan. “It was hard because we had to clean it all up but at the same time, cry because I had no idea how we were going to pull off these 54 Christmas hampers.”

Judy Brown is one of the many volunteers now putting the finishing touches on the re-assembled Christmas hampers.

“We’ve been so busy with having a disaster on our hands and then working on all these boxes,” said Brown.

The not-for-profit relies on community donations and profits from the thrift store to deliver hampers each month to help low-income seniors, disaster relief, as well as pet and human emergency relief.

The Animal Auxillary is losing some funding for next year to continue the senior food hampers due to inflation.

“Other organizations that help (people in need) with food products also support us. We might be losing that because they just don’t have the funding themselves so it’s almost like a chain reaction,” said Barzan.

But they are trying to hold on because they see the value in supporting seniors in need, especially during Christmas.

“This is what it’s all about once a year, that they don’t have to spend their money on food so they can go out and buy a treat,” said Dale Christie cofounder of the Animal Auxillary.

“One lady [receiving a hamper] was like ‘I haven’t bought a treat in three months, you give us a hamper and now I can get a treat’ and it made her cry and it made us cry too.”

To continue their senior hamper program next year while sustaining their other services the Animal Auxillary needs financial donations.

There are multiple ways to support the not-for-profit, they have regular auctions on their Facebook page. They also accept donations at the Animal Auxillary Thrift Store and over the phone 250-438-0062 or by e-mail at outbackjacks@telus.net They are also looking for volunteers to donate their time to the Animal Auxillary Thrift Store which is now open while they continue to recover from the flood.