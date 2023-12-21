Calgary man charged in summer hit-and-run that killed woman on northeast street

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old Calgary man has been charged with a hit-and-run causing death following the police investigation into a summer collision that left a pedestrian dead.

Investigators believe a woman was walking in the 3800 block of 34th Street Northeast shortly before 1:30 a.m. on July 21 when she was struck by a vehicle.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured Dodge Grand Caravan, believed to be a 2008-2010 model, and, in a plea for tips from the public, said it likely had significant front-end damage.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, Rajnesh Kumar was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 20 in connection with the fatal crash.

Kumar is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.