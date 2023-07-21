Menu

Crime

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in northeast Calgary: Police

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 7:55 am
A Calgary police vehicle outside of Chinook Mall on Nov. 28, 2020. View image in full screen
File: A Calgary police vehicle outside of Chinook Mall on Nov. 28, 2020. Michael King,Global News
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car early Friday in the northeast community of Horizon, police say.

Calgary police confirmed that a female pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning in a hit-and-run at 34th Street and 37th Avenue Northeast.

The woman was not taken to hospital and was pronounced dead at the site of the incident, police said.

Emergency crews are on location.

Trending Now

Calgary police said they are looking for an older model of a dark SUV that began travelling north on 34th Street and then travelled west on 39th Avenue.

Police closed 34th Street between 34th Avenue and 39 th Avenue Northeast.

More to come…

