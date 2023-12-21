Menu

Crime

Hamilton man charged with firearm, drug trafficking offences: London, Ont. police

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted December 21, 2023 6:17 pm
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
A 19-year-old Hamilton man was arrested and charged by London, Ont., police Wednesday afternoon in London’s downtown core.

Few details were shared, but an arrest was made on Simcoe Street as part of an investigation by the LPS guns and gangs section.

During the arrest, police say officers seized:

  • a semi-automatic handgun
  • 11 rounds of 9-mm hollow-point ammunition
  • 118 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $17,700
  • 24 grams of suspected carfentanil, value $4,800
  • $201.35 in cash

The 19-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with the following:

  • two counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • using/handling/storing a firearm, etc. carelessly
  • possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate
  • possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
  • possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking
  • two counts of breach of probation
The accused appeared in London court Thursday in relation to the charges.

