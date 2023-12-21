Hamilton man charged with firearm, drug trafficking offences: London, Ont. police

See more sharing options

A 19-year-old Hamilton man was arrested and charged by London, Ont., police Wednesday afternoon in London’s downtown core.

Few details were shared, but an arrest was made on Simcoe Street as part of an investigation by the LPS guns and gangs section.

During the arrest, police say officers seized:

a semi-automatic handgun

11 rounds of 9-mm hollow-point ammunition

118 grams of suspected fentanyl, value $17,700

24 grams of suspected carfentanil, value $4,800

$201.35 in cash

The 19-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with the following:

two counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

carrying a concealed weapon

using/handling/storing a firearm, etc. carelessly

possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate

possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking

two counts of breach of probation

The accused appeared in London court Thursday in relation to the charges.