Copper wire theft sets Ponoka business back thousands

Police responded to a break and enter on Wednesday at a rural business off Highway 2a in Ponoka County, Alta.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a person trying to leave the scene in a vehicle.

RCMP said the driver crashed the vehicle into a fence and it ended up in a ditch.

RCMP said the suspect was attempting to steal copper wire and the damages are estimated between $15,000 and $20,000.

Matthew Phillip Levesque was arrested.

The 38-year-old man was charged with break and enter, dangerous driving, flight from police and mischief.