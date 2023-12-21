Menu

Crime

Copper wire theft sets Ponoka business back thousands

By Nicole Siemens Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 4:57 pm
copper wire
copper wire theft attempt in Ponoka County, Dec. 21, 2023. Courtesy: RCMP
Police responded to a break and enter on Wednesday at a rural business off Highway 2a in Ponoka County, Alta.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a person trying to leave the scene in a vehicle.

RCMP said the driver crashed the vehicle into a fence and it ended up in a ditch.

RCMP said the suspect was attempting to steal copper wire and the damages are estimated between $15,000 and $20,000.

Matthew Phillip Levesque was arrested.

The 38-year-old man was charged with break and enter, dangerous driving, flight from police and mischief.

Click to play video: 'Crime Stoppers on copper wire theft'
Crime Stoppers on copper wire theft
