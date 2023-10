See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Wellington OPP are asking for the public’s help following a theft in Clifford this summer.

On Aug. 6, police said a white Sprinter van and a white cube van were seen driving onto a property on Elora Street.

Three unknown people reportedly loaded items into the vehicles and then left.

OPP said they stole around $234,000 worth of copper wire.

Wellington County OPP

Image: Wellington County OPP