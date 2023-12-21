Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario’s newest MPP sworn in at Queen’s Park

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 5:20 pm
Click to play video: 'All political parties feeling a shift at Ontario legislature'
All political parties feeling a shift at Ontario legislature
RELATED: From Bonnie Crombie being declared the new Ontario Liberal leader to Aislinn Clancy winning the Kitchener Centre byelection, political parties are feeling a shift at legislature. Colin D'Mello has the story – Dec 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The newest member of Ontario’s legislature was sworn in on Thursday as the Green Party celebrated its caucus doubling in size.

In a brief ceremony at Queen’s Park, Aislinn Clancy was officially inducted as the new Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener Centre.

She joins leader Mike Schreiner in the party’s Ontario caucus.

The former city councillor told Global News rental reforms and the environment were among her top priorities, while bringing local Kitchener issues to discussions at the legislature.

“Already I feel like Greens really move the needle,” Clancy said. “We come forward with holistic solutions to different items. We raise awareness and shed light on scandals or egregious errors and harm that’s done to the community.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Clancy said that, while she would work to hold the government account, she would cooperate with the Progressive Conservatives as well to help bring investment to her Kitchener Centre community.

Story continues below advertisement

“My job is to make sure I can ensure that we meet the needs of the people of Kitchener Centre. That means connecting, especially with local MPPs, to move things forward for our region and getting solutions forward.”

She said she hoped to make her local constituency office very open and accessible to residents.

Clancy collected 47.99 per cent of the vote in November, while another city councillor, NDP candidate Debbie Chapman, finished with 26.73 per cent of the vote.

More on Politics

Schreiner celebrated the swearing-in on Thursday, saying the election proves his party must be taken seriously.

“I think it just shows that Greens are here to stay and there’s momentum building for the Ontario Green Party,” he told Global News.

“First of all people say, ‘You’ll never elected a Green in Ontario.’ And then when we elected a Green in Ontario, people said, ‘This is like a one-seat wonder, you’re not going to elect another Green.’ We almost won in Perry-Sound Maskoka in the last election, we just won in Kitchener Centre — and people are excited.”

The riding is also represented by the Green Party in Ottawa as Kitchener Centre voters elected Mike Morrice as their MP in 2021.

— with files from Global News’ Kevin Nielsen

Advertisement
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices