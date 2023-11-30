Menu

Politics

Greens win 2nd seat in Ontario as Aislinn Clancy wins Kitchener Centre byelection

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 10:21 pm
Aislinn Clancy was unofficially elected in Kitchener Centre on Thursday night. View image in full screen
Aislinn Clancy was unofficially elected in Kitchener Centre on Thursday night. Facebook
Kitchener Centre voters have spoken and Green Party candidate Aislinn Clancy has been unofficially elected as the new Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) in the riding.

It was a historic night for the Greens as they now have two MPPs in the Ontario legislature, with Clancy joining party leader Mike Schreiner, who represents Guelph, in the legislature.

Clancy, who is a city councillor in Kitchener in Ward 10, collected 47.99 per cent of the vote while another city councillor, NDP candidate Debbie Chapman, finished with 26.73 per cent of the vote.

It was hotly-contested campaign between the Green Party and NDP with federal party leaders Elizabeth May and Jagmeet Singh both making appearances in Kitchener over the final week of the campaign to drum up support for their candidates.

The riding is also represented by the Green Party in Ottawa as Kitchener Centre voters elected Mike Morrice  as their MP in 2021.

The PC Party named Rob Elliott, who resides north of Toronto in Keswick, as its candidate five days before they dropped the writ to open the campaign.

He finished third in the election, ahead of Liberal candidate Kelly Steiss, in a sign that the Liberals still have much work to do in repairing their relationship with voters.

The Liberal Party had previously held the seat from 2003 until 2018 when former NDP MPP Laura Mae Lindo was elected.

The seat, which is in the heart of Kitchener, had been vacant since Lindo resigned last summer.

In January, she announced she was resigning the seat less than a year after he had been re-elected to take a job at the University of Waterloo.

Voter turnout was low in the byelection as just 27.1 per cent of the 87,151 people who were eligible to cast a ballot actually voted.

