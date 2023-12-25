Ontario leaders share Christmas messages after turbulent year

Send this page to someone via email

As Christmas celebrations get underway in Ontario, political leaders are sharing their season’s greetings.

The leaders of Ontario’s main political parties offered festive cheer Monday, wishing constituents and voters a Merry Christmas.

In his annual Christmas message, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the holidays were a period to reflect on “peace, love and joy” in the province.

“It’s a time to rest and recharge, come together with family and friends and look forward with hope and optimism,” Ford said.

“It’s a time to be thankful for all we have and to extend a helping hand to those in need, embodying the Ontario spirit of kindness and generosity. And this year, while some in our province are feeling the effects of international conflicts, we pray that the spirit of the season brings peace and hope.”

Story continues below advertisement

Marit Stiles, Ontario NDP leader, wished her constituents a “restful and joyful” Christmas season.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Whatever your traditions, may your Christmas be peaceful and bright,” Stiles wrote in a social media post. “For those who are struggling, who may be spending the holiday without family or friends, I wish you peace and comfort.”

Newly-elected Ontario Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie was brief in her Christmas message.

“Wishing you a Happy Holidays,” a graphic shared by Crombie on social media read. “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, who saw his caucus grow from one to two at the end of the year, said he was reflecting on a successful year during the holiday season.

“While the past year has been one of many challenges, including the escalating housing and affordability crises, it’s important that we take a moment to celebrate the successes we achieved through hard work and collaboration,” Schreiner said.

He ended his message by wishing voters “health, peace and happiness this holiday season and in 2024.”

Politicians at Queen’s Park are on a winter break, with the house set to return in February.