Canada

New pilot projects launched to help unhoused Montrealers through winter months

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 3:30 pm
Keeping warm during a housing crisis. View image in full screen
Keeping warm during a housing crisis. Global News
The Quebec government will be contributing nearly $200,000 to help launch two new pilot projects this winter to help ease the homelessness crisis in Montreal.

Quebec’s social solidarity and community action minister Chantale Rouleau announced the Grand Bibliothèque BanQ and UQAM will be partnering to offer services for those in need.

“BanQ will have a new social worker inside the library to build bridges with the homeless people,” said Rouleau.

Quebec funds creation of 200 emergency shelter beds as cold weather hits

BanQ president Marie Grégoire says the idea is to practice inclusivity and allow everyone access to culture and information.

“The grand bibliothèque is a place where they are welcome,” said Grégoire.

Last winter the library opened a warming shelter but they want to take it a step further in the new year.

“We have a special coordinators to make sure that all those projects with the homeless, with Spectre de rue and the Société de développement social are be able to reach those people,” she added.

Next door, UQAM will open a warming centre with space to accommodate 50 people according to the university’s rector, Stéphane Pallage.

“We will offer food, beverages, warm clothes and psychological support for those who come,” he said.

Montreal’s St-Henri residents still opposed to supervised injection site and shelter

The centre will be active on extreme cold nights and will open its door from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“We are involved in the neighborhood, we are concerned with what’s happening in the neighborhood, so it’s a proactive approach,” added Pallage.

The pilot projects will run through the winter and will then be evaluated on what worked, and what could be done better.

