Concerns mounting over children’s welfare as Quebec teachers strike drags on

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2023 2:38 pm
A four-week Quebec teachers strike is stirring concerns for students' education and development. Striking teachers with the FAE union march through the streets to press their contract demands, in Montreal, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.
A four-week Quebec teachers strike is stirring concerns for students' education and development. Striking teachers with the FAE union march through the streets to press their contract demands, in Montreal, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. T. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
A four-week Quebec teachers strike that has shut schools across the province is spurring concern for students’ education and development.

Fédération Autonome de l’Enseignement, which represents about 66,000 teachers, has been on unlimited general strike since Nov. 23.

Students at those schools face several more weeks without classes as the holiday vacation approaches with the union and Quebec government still unable to reach a deal.

Parents support striking teachers, urge Quebec government to meet demands

Mélanie Laviolette, president of a group representing Quebec parents, worries the long absence will compound literacy and socialization challenges already aggravated by school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Gilles Julien, co-founder of an organization that advocates for vulnerable kids, fears the successive interruptions in learning over the last few years could permanently damage some children’s development.

Julien says school closures are also preventing officials from seeing signs of abuse in children and alerting child welfare services.

Quebec public sector unions threaten unlimited strike in new year, teachers reject latest government offer
© 2023 The Canadian Press

