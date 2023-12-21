Meth, coke seized in Loyalist Township traffic stops: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say drugs and cash were seized after officers pulled over a pair of vehicles in Loyalist Township early Tuesday.

Officers from the Lennox and Addington County OPP detachment pulled over the two vehicles on Bath Road shortly after 4 a.m.

They say one vehicle attempted to flee, but instead got stuck on a guardrail.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A search of the vehicle found suspected methamphetamine and cocaine, cellphones, and an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

Two people were arrested.

Samantha Lefebvre, 31, from Loyalist Township, and Joshua Trousdale, 29, from Greater Napanee, are each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Lefebvre is facing further charges of using a plate not authorized for a vehicle, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Story continues below advertisement

Trousdale is facing a further charged of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Both accused have been released from custody and are schedule to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee on Feb. 13.