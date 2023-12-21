Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Meth, coke seized in Loyalist Township traffic stops: OPP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 2:14 pm
Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been charged after officers found drugs and cash during a pair of traffic stops in Loyalist Township. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been charged after officers found drugs and cash during a pair of traffic stops in Loyalist Township. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynsky
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say drugs and cash were seized after officers pulled over a pair of vehicles in Loyalist Township early Tuesday.

Officers from the Lennox and Addington County OPP detachment pulled over the two vehicles on Bath Road shortly after 4 a.m.

They say one vehicle attempted to flee, but instead got stuck on a guardrail.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A search of the vehicle found suspected methamphetamine and cocaine, cellphones, and an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

Two people were arrested.

Samantha Lefebvre, 31, from Loyalist Township, and Joshua  Trousdale, 29,  from Greater Napanee, are each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Trending Now

Lefebvre is facing further charges of using a plate not authorized for a vehicle, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Story continues below advertisement

Trousdale is facing a further charged of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Both accused have been released from custody and are schedule to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee on Feb. 13.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices