Coquitlam family thwarts door-knocking fraudsters posing as Rogers salesmen

A Coquitlam family is warning the public about a small team of scammers that knocked on their door earlier this week, posing as Rogers employees and offering a variety of Internet and cellphone packages.

Lorraine Bergen said the trio arrived at her doorstep on Tuesday evening. The lead scammer identified himself as a Rogers staffer, accompanied by two others in “training.” He carried nothing with him but an iPad.

In security footage shared with Global News, the man can be seen delivering rehearsed speaking points that touched on the Rogers-Shaw merger and a new door-to-door campaign centred around new access to “fibre-powered Internet” — something he says only “Telus has had for a long, long time.”

“He was very nice, very charming,” Bergen described. “The other two, he said were in training, and I felt they were sketchy. But at the beginning, I didn’t think he was sketchy.”

When Bergen told the man she had Shaw Internet, he offered her an “exclusive cellphone deal” that included a $100-credit for each new activated line, 60 gigabytes of data and unlimited talk and text for $45 per month, and a waived activation fee.

In the video, he explains the process for signing up, stating that he needs her ID to fill out an application form. He then says he’ll give her a SIM card with instructions on how to activate it. Alternatively, he offers to return tomorrow to help her out.

That’s when Bergen asks him if he has any ID.

“I mean, yes,” he responds, without providing any. “We have Rogers codes and employees IDs and as you can, see I brought our iPads made with Rogers.”

Bergen said she was starting to get suspicious when her grandson and granddaughter-in-law decided to intervene with a few questions for the man. Her grandson had been watching the interaction from the basement through the security application on his phone.

“They felt right away it was very sketchy, which it was of course,” Bergen said. “I was relieved because they could just handle it. But I did have my ID in my hand.”

She’s not sure if she would have gone through with the scammer had her grandkids not intervened, she added, but doubts she would have gone past handing over her existing phone and SIM card.

Scott Ratchford, Bergen’s grandson, said he saw red flags the moment he went to the doorstep — no Rogers branding on the jackets, no Rogers lanyards and no Rogers vehicle parked outside.

“They didn’t have ID, they couldn’t prove who they were. He just had a bunch of loose SIM cards in his pocket,” Ratchford told Global News. “It wasn’t right … I just wanted to stop the ID from being handed over.”

Ratchford said he asked them to leave. When they did, he called the Coquitlam RCMP’s non-emergency line while his wife called Rogers and learned the company doesn’t do door-to-door sales.

Nevertheless, the scammers weren’t done with Bergen. The lead fraudster returned later that evening and her husband — who has dementia — opened the door and let him in.

“They tried to prove that they were Rogers workers, they showed a laminated piece of paper with some stuff on it — I didn’t really get a chance to read it, they were kind of quick to show and pull it away — and I just was like, ‘We’re okay,’ and pushed them out the door again,” Ratchford said.

He described the experience as “super violating,” and he wondered whether they were scouting the house out for a secondary crime.

In an interview, Coquitlam RCMP said its still investigating the incident and trying to find the suspects. Corporal Alexa Hodgins said scams happen all-year round, but around the holidays, package and parcel thefts tend to be more common.

“Those are the types of crimes that typically go within the holiday season,” she said. “The number one tip that we can suggest is, it’s your door, so it’s your rules. If you don’t want to talk to them, don’t answer the door. If you do answer the door and you still don’t want to talk to them, you can stay polite and say, ‘No, thank you.'”

Rogers has already confirmed the men are not in its employ.

In an emailed statement, it said it takes customer protection against fraud very seriously and encourages anyone suspicious of scammers to ask for the visitor’s name and ID badge, as its employees will never refuse to provide that information.

“Never feel pressure to take the deal on the spot,” wrote Rogers media relations director Cam Gordon. “Our salespeople will give you time to review the offer and call us back.

“If you are questioning the offer, end the conversation. You can then follow up with our customer service team by phone or online, or visit a retail location.”

Bergen, meanwhile, said she’s speaking up so others don’t fall victim to would-be scammers.

“I am speaking out today because I want other people to be wary,” she told Global News. “First of all, I’ve learned a lot from this. I will never out of the dark night if it’s someone I don’t know, period, even in the day.

“I look at myself as being quite savvy, but I might have gotten sucked in … and I just want to prevent other people for from that happening to them.”

Rogers encouraged anyone who believes they are a victim of fraud or worried they may be targeted, to report it to the Rogers customer care line at 1-888-764-3771, the Fido customer care line at 1-888-481-3436, or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.