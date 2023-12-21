Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2023 12:10 pm
Click to play video: 'What will 2024 bring for the Canadian economy?'
What will 2024 bring for the Canadian economy?
WATCH ABOVE: What will 2024 bring for the Canadian economy?
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strength in the base metal and financial stocks helped Canada’s main stock index rise more than 150 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 178.41 points at 20,779.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 241.93 points at 37,323.93. The S&P 500 index was up 34.95 points at 4,733.30, while the Nasdaq composite was up 121.60 points at 14,899.54.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.19 cents US compared with 75.01 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The February crude oil contract was down 30 cents at US$73.92 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.43 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$5.80 at US$2,053.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.91 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices