Canada

Toronto 2023: What’s open and closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 1:13 pm
A Christmas tree with lights and decorations is seen at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada, on Dec. 18, 2020. View image in full screen
A Christmas tree with lights and decorations is seen at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada, on Dec. 18, 2020. Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press
Here is your guide for what services, attractions, major businesses and institutions are open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day – Sunday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023:

Banks:

Christmas Eve: Closed

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Canada Post:

Christmas Eve: Closed

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario

Christmas Eve: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Casa Loma

Christmas Eve: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Boxing Day: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

However, certain aspects are closed on these days such as 360 The Restaurant, Le Cafe, the EdgeWalk, etc.

Ontario Science Centre

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout holidays

Royal Ontario Museum

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Public Library

Christmas Eve: Closed

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Toronto Zoo

Christmas Eve: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boxing Day: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Movie Theatres

Regular hours

Skating Rinks

The city’s outdoor skating rinks are open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Nathan Phillips Square, outside of Toronto City Hall, is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Alcohol

The Beer Store

Christmas Eve: All stores scheduled to close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: All stores closed.

Boxing Day: Only select locations are open with limited hours. Please visit their website for more details on your local store hours.

LCBO

Christmas Eve: Open at regular hours but will close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Only select stores will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Most locations are closed.

Malls

CF Fairview Mall

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre

Christmas Eve – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CF Sherway Gardens

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CF Shops at Don Mills

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Vaughan Mills

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Yorkdale

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Public transportation

GO Transit
Christmas Eve: Operating on a Sunday schedule.
Christmas Day: Operating on a Saturday schedule.
Boxing Day: Operating on a Saturday schedule.

TTC
Christmas Day: Operating on a Sunday schedule, subways and many routes start at 8 a.m.
Boxing Day: Operating on a Holiday service schedule.

Services

City of Toronto garbage collection – no pick up on Christmas Day, all pick up dates beginning on Monday will be shifted by a day (i.e. Monday’s pick up will be on Tuesday).

City of Toronto operations and municipal offices – most offices are closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day, 311 and emergency services unaffected.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

