Crime

Woman sexual assaulted in Kitchener on Wednesday evening: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 21, 2023 12:12 pm
A man armed with a knife sexually assaulted a woman near Fischer-Hallman Road and Erb Street on Wednesday evening, Waterloo Regional Police say. View image in full screen
A man armed with a knife sexually assaulted a woman near Fischer-Hallman Road and Erb Street on Wednesday evening, Waterloo Regional Police say. Waterloo regional police
A woman was sexual assaulted by a stranger in a home in Kitchener on Wednesday evening, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were sent to Fischer-Hallman Road and Erb Street at around 6:30 p.m. after the incident was reported.

A man who was armed with a knife sexually assaulted the woman, police say.

They described the man as being around five feet 10 inches tall with an average build. He was said to be wearing a winter coat with a white logo on the left sleeve, a dark, grey hoodie, loose-fitting light-grey or blue pants, and black shoes with white soles.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

