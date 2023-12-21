Woman sexual assaulted in Kitchener on Wednesday evening: police

A woman was sexual assaulted by a stranger in a home in Kitchener on Wednesday evening, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say officers were sent to Fischer-Hallman Road and Erb Street at around 6:30 p.m. after the incident was reported.
A man who was armed with a knife sexually assaulted the woman, police say.
They described the man as being around five feet 10 inches tall with an average build. He was said to be wearing a winter coat with a white logo on the left sleeve, a dark, grey hoodie, loose-fitting light-grey or blue pants, and black shoes with white soles.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments